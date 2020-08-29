 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Aug. 26. article “Arizona Wildcats coaching legend Lute Olson, 85, is ailing”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Aug. 26. article “Arizona Wildcats coaching legend Lute Olson, 85, is ailing”

Lute Olson is very much loved and respected by many across the Wildcat nation. This news saddens and hurts our hearts. With that being said, we all need to respect he and his family in this time. Coach Olson has always been an honorable man and we need to honor him. Both he and his family need our prayers and support. His family has shared him with all of us for many years. We need to give he and his family dignity and privacy during this time. I seriously doubt they asked Greg Hanson, of all people to break this story.

Kristyn Ratlief

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News