Letter: Re: the Aug. 26. article “Arizona Wildcats coaching legend Lute Olson, 85, is ailing”

Lute Olson is very much loved and respected by many across the Wildcat nation. This news saddens and hurts our hearts. With that being said, we all need to respect he and his family in this time. Coach Olson has always been an honorable man and we need to honor him. Both he and his family need our prayers and support. His family has shared him with all of us for many years. We need to give he and his family dignity and privacy during this time. I seriously doubt they asked Greg Hanson, of all people to break this story.
Kristyn Ratlief
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!