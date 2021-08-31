 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Aug. 26. article “KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Mountain Enclave, a New-home Community in a Prime Central Tucson Location”
Letter: Re: the Aug. 26. article "KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Mountain Enclave, a New-home Community in a Prime Central Tucson Location"

In my opinion, the Aug. 26 article about the grand opening of KB Home's Grand Opening of Mountain Enclave should be labeled as an advertisement instead of being presented as an article of news.

Susan Artemis

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

