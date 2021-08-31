Letter: Re: the Aug. 26. article “KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Mountain Enclave, a New-home Community in a Prime Central Tucson Location” Susan Artemis, North side Aug 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In my opinion, the Aug. 26 article about the grand opening of KB Home's Grand Opening of Mountain Enclave should be labeled as an advertisement instead of being presented as an article of news.Susan ArtemisNorth sideDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. View Comments Tags Letter North Side Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe for just 23¢ per week Support quality journalism Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps No more surveys blocking articles Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Business News KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Mountain Enclave, a New-home Community in a Prime Central Tucson Location Updated 1 hr ago Comments may be used in print.