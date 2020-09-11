 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Aug. 26. article “Letter: Pima County Libraries have gone too far”
I am writing to counter Mariano Rodriguez's ill-spirited criticisms (“Pima County Libraries have gone too far,” Aug. 26) with gratitude for our public library workers who are helping our community amidst a pandemic.

I have type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease that puts me at higher risk of poor outcomes from COVID-19. In March, I realized I might be self-isolating for some time, and I called Himmel Park Library to get a new library card, so I could read ebooks.

I learned I would have to come in to do this, and when I explained my situation to a librarian named Kayleigh, she said she’d find a way to help. On March 17, the night before the whole system would close for nearly 2 months, Kayleigh stayed late at work, called me, and took care of everything over the phone.

I am grateful for the resources I can now access online and for our libraries’ diligent, caring, and kind employees.

Karen Hollish

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

