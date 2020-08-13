You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Aug. 8. article “Letter: Police Endorsement”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Aug. 8. article “Letter: Police Endorsement”

Saturday's Letter by Mr. Espinoza informed me of a surprising endorsement of President Trump. Apparently, the Arizona Association of Police believes Trump will better support police than Biden. As Mr. Espinoza points out, it's not an all or none proposition. Mr. Biden is on record for funding police services and enhancing them with non-uniform personnel as appropriate. I urge all members of the Association to voice their dissatisfaction with this endorsement of the "law and order" candidate.

Dale Keyes

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Local-issues

Letter: Police Endorsement

  • Updated

VP Pence will be in Tucson on August 11, to accept the endorsement of the Arizona Association of Police, a rank and file organization represen…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News