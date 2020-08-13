Letter: Re: the Aug. 8. article “Letter: Police Endorsement”

Saturday's Letter by Mr. Espinoza informed me of a surprising endorsement of President Trump. Apparently, the Arizona Association of Police believes Trump will better support police than Biden. As Mr. Espinoza points out, it's not an all or none proposition. Mr. Biden is on record for funding police services and enhancing them with non-uniform personnel as appropriate. I urge all members of the Association to voice their dissatisfaction with this endorsement of the "law and order" candidate.
Dale Keyes
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
