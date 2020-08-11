Letter: Re: the Aug. 9. article “Jonathan Hoffman: Romero a partisan, activist mayor”

Re: the Aug. 9 article "Rules don't apply to our partisan, activist mayor."
Thank you so much for this article. Since elected it has come across that Romero other than wanting Tucson to be a sanctuary for illegal immigrants, can not keep her own person agenda out of what she is supposed to be doing for our city. This piece proves that I am not the only one seeing her agenda and is willing to call her out. City employees see the biased nature of her position and worry for her governing. She is a racist at heart and I hope that next election people open their eyes that just because she's Latina and female this does not make her a good mayor.
Kathleen Alvey
Three Points
