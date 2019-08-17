Lannie Davis has apparently sold his soul. He has gone from being a talented and eloquent spokesman for progressive causes to a shyster shilling for unscrupulous land-rapers. I'm not going to argue his finer points about how his clients may have been misrepresented. He talks about "an environmentally sensitive 28,000-home development on desert land in Benson, Arizona". This an oxymoron. One cannot possibly add 28,000 homes to a community with a current population of less than 5,000 people in an environmentally sensitive manner. The water resources will not support it. The existing infrastructure will not support it. I would suggest to Davis that he stick to representing the Michael Cohens and Trent Lotts of this world and keep his nose out of fouling our back yard here in Southern Arizona.
david kohn
Midtown
