I was surprised and gratified that finally some federal judge had the guts to stop a mining company from raping a large chunk of Arizona. After spending my working life working in mining I am well aware of the mess mining companies have created and left behind for others to clean up. I am glad this judge made his ruling and on such a great basis of phony mine claims that are used to dump waste as they choose on pristine lands at will . The benefits of this mine are short lived and when they are done they leave a huge hole. tainted water, environmental scars that are never repaired. Few companies are ever willing to spend the money for reclamation . It took BHP ten years and a billion bucks to clean up the San Manuel mine site. So far as I know no other company has ever done such a clean up job. I doubt Rosemont has any idea they would do it either. I hope this decision stands.
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
