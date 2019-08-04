The proposed Rosemont Copper mine plans to pump water over the Santa Ritas from wells on the Sahuarita side of the mountains. Thousands of residents rely on wells in that area to provide water for their families and livestock. I have yet to see a plan to ensure the mine’s pumping of water does not run the local wells dry. We have documented our water level and will continue to do so. If the wells run dry, Rosemont can expect a lawsuit from local residents requesting they provide water to the homes that historically relied on well water.
Bruce Noble
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.