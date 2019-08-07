I loved Fitz relating his experiences loving art as a child, becoming a professional cartoonist, and returning to a classroom to rediscover the joy of drawing. I have a degree in art but hadn't painted or drawn in years. Then I discovered a Saturday community class in painting at PCC. After several years, the class moved to SUVA. Many of my fellow students and I moved with the class. We paint because we love to do so. The time set aside to paint is our gift to ourselves. We have gotten better over the years under our teacher Lisa Larrabee. While that is important, we enjoy relaxing and going where the paint brush takes us. In our busy, busy world, making time to relax and treat yourself to a chance to do something just for the sheer joy of it is precious.
Ann Larrabee
East side
