As a former employee of the the City of Tucson at the Convention Center, I do not understand the importance of maintaining or replacing the water feature in front of the Music Hall. Throughout my years there I cannot imagine how much water was pumped in to maintain its level as it was losing water as fast as it was taking it in. It would be a shame to add one more drop of water to the site, if anything a monument should be raised to show Tucson the terrible waste of water that was lost. Also, the first Ice Floor was original and lasted thirty plus years and the current one was poured ten to fifteen years ago, and it needs replacing already?
I would like to see the exspansion of the TCC, but use the money wisely.
Michael Huerta
Northeast side
