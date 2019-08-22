We just saw another tortuous death of a pack rat who apparently encountered a neighbor’s poison rodent control pellets. Yes, rodents are not pleasant, and it sometimes seems there are more of them than there are of us. But we need to ‘problem solve’ with a bigger picture in mind: The food chain! Opportunist wildlife (i.e., owls, quail, cardinals, etc.) happen onto the poisoned, quivering rodents, and, uh-oh…, the food chain is activated and more quivering deaths happen to other wildlife. Let’s be mindful, and prove we are smarter than resorting to dangerous poisons.
Annette & Howard Baldwin
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.