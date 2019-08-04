It's about time the court called it like it is. Hearing a new opinion on Rosemont Mine environmental impact is late but still excellent to hear. I'm glad to see a judge decide a "go ahead" for Rosemont Mine was capricious. That's great news to see someone filing charges about the surrounding beautiful area going to be a dumping ground for their tailings. But what about the water? Our southwest Arizona is looking at significant drought in our near future. Why should our water be wasted on mining? We have beauty all around us. Really? Destroy it with mining for copper and other minerals which would all be shipped out of state? Never mind out of country. I totally support the new decision to stop the mining company. How about some clean and useful companies that truly support our area.
Joyce Harrison
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.