I'd like to write in support of the improvements being made at the Tucson Convention Center. Most especially my family and I are looking forward to the new ice the Tucson Roadrunners will play on this year.
We hope the Rio Nuevo board will decide that a second sheet of ice will be one of the projects they approve in the near future. This would be a money-maker for the city, and a great way to spend a hot day for families in the summer.
Steve Ferencik
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.