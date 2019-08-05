It was disappointing to read of Judge Soto's decision to bar construction of the Rosemont Mine.
Soto's calling the US Forest Service's approval of the mine - expressed and supported in hundreds of pages - "arbitrary and capricious" is, simply put, not justified.
Soto is an Obama appointee, and one can suggest that anti-business bias played a role in his unfortunate decision.
So, it's now on to the appeals process. The case for the mine as a producer of copper and other minerals needed by the US and other national economies remains strong.
James Stewart
Foothills
