Nancy Johnson, RN, Ph.D and CEO of El Rio Health Care has been the leader in successfully offering integrated, preventative healthcare to southern Arizonans. When health professionals communicate and collaborate for the good of the individual patient, everyone wins. "And the more disease we can prevent, the more affordable health care becomes."
Thank you, Nancy for leading the way in delivering holistic healthcare in our community!
Stephanie Frederick, RN (Independent and Integrative RN Patient Advocate)
