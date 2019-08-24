Re: the Aug. 21 article "Drop off class supplies and blow a teacher's mind."
This Opinion piece was excellent and just a small reminder of what we, as individuals, can do to improve our community. I read this and now pledge to do exactly as Kathleen Bethel suggested, today, and monthly until the school year ends. Most of us can afford to provide 30 folders, notebooks, crayon boxes, rulers, calculators, reams of paper, erasers, pens, colored markers, glues sticks, rolls of tape, or other school supplies for a local school. Some of us could do more. I challenge my friends, neighbors, colleagues and fellow citizens to do the same. We all live near a public school. Pick one, and support it.
Judith Riley
Midtown
