As a retired Arizona Dept. of Corrections Captain, I cannot believe that Chuck Ryan, the Arizona Dept. of Corrections Director, did not know of the serious violations / incidents occurring , such as inmates out of their cells, etc. when they were not supposed to be. These are SERIOUS violations and should've required a " Significant Incident Report" to be called in by by phone or emailed to the Headquarters in Phoenix by the Shift Supervisors immediately. If it is true that he did not become aware of the situations, then it falls on the shift supervisors at the time for failing to do their assigned duties; if Ryan did know of the situations, then it falls on him for failing to take action immediately . Either way, someone should be held responsible.
Hector Montano
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.