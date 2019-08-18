The push back against the Rosemont Mine and the recent decision from the District Court represents a very vocal and influential portion of the community, but does not represent so many of us that are in favor of responsible mining.
The saying "If it can't be grown, it must be mined" is true. Mined minerals are included in medicine and vitamins we take, household cleaners we use, jewelry we wear, you name it! I enjoy the modern conveniences that make my life possible. I appreciate the diversity of our local economy which relies on a very broad spectrum of industries and businesses all interrelated to make it what it is. We should all take a step back and think about what will happen if as a society we remove our ability to responsibly mine and what that would mean in terms of the increased cost and decreased availability of so many things.
M Nehrmeyer
Oracle
