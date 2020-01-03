Letter: Re: the Aug. 29. article “20 significant Westerns made in Arizona”

All westerns in my opinion are a great story of our determination to push west to Concor and sustain as America's. We all love a great story of the old west but how many realy understand how truly hard it was in reality despite the star studded glamour of Hollywood pictures. I for one will truly miss the actor's in all movie pictures of the old west. While the top pictures in the list are a great tribute to these shows, I still believe all efforts to describe the push west will show up in a list in the hearts of all Americans to strive for a better life. My congrats to all. 2020
Tony Tilley
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.