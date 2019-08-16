I find it laughable that he thinks that enforcing the laws of our nation is a joke but she is the dangerous one. She makes her point without violence like those that support the proposal of protecting lawbreakers. However you decide she (and other like her) is full of hate and violence. As far as the fact that the city has decided to put out the possibility of protecting those who break our laws is ridiculous. No matter how you feel about the law it is the law until changed. Whats next protecting Tax evaders because we don't like the IRS anyway. Some feel taxes are against our constitutional rights. If this is the route we are going then I want to be protected from speeding tickets they are way less minor than these other crimes. Stop spreading the hate and anger, and acting that you yourself are not hateful and full of anger.
Martin Pier
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.