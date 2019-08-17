Why does the government always give money to people who already have money? If you want to promote infill and downtown development then start taxing the crap out of vacant property/buildings. Call it a blight tax, I'm pretty sure everyone would be on board. Giving away tax money to developers because the land costs too much is rewarding land owners for charging too much money. Make it cost them money to sit on empty land in high density areas. But then again I guess that's not the best way to get them to contribute to your campaign...
Michael Sousa
Downtown
