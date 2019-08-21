Re: the August 18 article "Candidates: Faster police response will take money."
At a family holiday party as many as seven police officers respond within 20-minutes to a single phone call (not necessarily from a neighbor— anybody driving by can call police) reporting an “unruly gathering.” The “Red Tag” Brigade group of officers includes two entering from the back alley of the “party” house, three from the front, and two supervisory officers watching. The officers blow past any professional hired security and order the occupants to allow entry. At that point, officers go through each room, opening each drawer. Locked, private rooms are ordered to be open. Even family events with guests are ordered to leave. The entire search can exceed an hour. Alternately, when hour home was robbed, we waited for two hours just to get a response. One officer who looked at the broken window and said he couldn’t do anything because the burglar “wore gloves.” The officer left after ten minutes on the scene. Somewhere seven or more officers were standing around opening other peoples drawers at a family dinner.
Ron Michaels
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.