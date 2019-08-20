Thank-you...You are 100 percent right. She needs to disclose now. I have doubts and many do about her rape allegation.

Come on McSally.... Do the right thing..

Bobby Thomas

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments