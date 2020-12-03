 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Dec. 1. article “Letters to the Editor”
Letter: Re: the Dec. 1. article “Letters to the Editor”

Last Saturday, before leaving the Riverwalk at Craycroft West, I sat down to call a dear friend in Ann Arbor to wish her a happy Thanksgiving. I slipped my hat off down beside me on the wall, and after a long conversation, I left. For days, I could not find my hat. When I returned to walk on Tuesday, there on the wall sat my favorite hat. I am grateful for living in this community of Tucson these many years!

Sandra Maxfield

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

