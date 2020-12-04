Letter: Re: the Dec. 1. article “Tucson City Council approves mandatory nightly curfew to start Friday”

So, from this "enlightened" action of the City Council and the Mayor, one must conclude that the risk of viral infection is much greater at night when relatively few people are out than during the day when most citizens go about their work and daily business. I note that the homeless are exempt from the curfew - are they immune to the virus? Will this hysteria ever end? Will the power of the mayoral office corrupt the officialdom absolutely or just a little bit? Inquiring minds want to know.
Additionally, if masks and hygienic precautions worked their wonders so effectively, why is it that in the poorest, least healthy, countries of the globe people are not perishing in droves? Perhaps, they are too busy scraping a living to worry about the irrational panic that seems to have taken hold in the Western world.
George Boguslawski
Oro Valley
