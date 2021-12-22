 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Dec. 12. article “Letter: Re: Gerrymandered District Prompts Divisive Debate”
Letter: Re: the Dec. 12. article "Letter: Re: Gerrymandered District Prompts Divisive Debate"

Accounts such as Tim Stellar’s of the Dec. 4 Independent Redistricting Commission meeting in Tucson failed to mention a consistent theme in comments made by Democrats attending the meeting, such a myself. We consistently advocated for competitiveness of maps over the creation of safe districts. We consistently pointed out that competitive districts, where no party has a clear registration advantage, empowers voters of all political persuasions to elect the candidate of their choice.

Both sides have used the Constitutional concept of “communities of interest” to argue for or against the proposed maps, but that concept is vague and poorly defined. However, the Constitutional criterion of “competitiveness” is quite clear and can even be quantified. Yet it is clear that the Chair and her Republican colleagues have decided to ignore competitiveness in order to push for maps that will give Republicans a clear advantage.

This has eroded public confidence in the integrity of the redistricting process—was that the AZ GOP’s plan all along?

Hyatt Simpson

Northeast side

