Letter: Re: the Dec. 12. article “Letters to the Editor”
Letter: Re: the Dec. 12. article “Letters to the Editor”

Re: the Dec. 12 letter "Get vaccine to those who need it most."

Responding to Gary Blakely who wrote that people under 40 should not get the Covid vaccination. While I agree that Covid does not kill many under age 40, the fact remains that those under 40 are the major spreaders of the disease. They are the ones going out and attending "superspreader" events. The older people in assisted care facilities did not infect each other, they were infected by visitors and staff members, generally asymptomatic carriers under 40. So, yes we do need to inoculate those first responders and front line workers under 40 for our own protection, so they won't spread Covid to those of us who are older.

Jeffrey Bryant

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Who should receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines? Our letter writers offer up some ideas, while also debating the effectiveness of lockdowns, in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

