Letter: Re: the Dec. 13. article “5 takeaways on Arizona Wildcats football after the firing of Kevin Sumlin”
Letter: Re: the Dec. 13. article "5 takeaways on Arizona Wildcats football after the firing of Kevin Sumlin"

I don't understand the continued free pass you and your sports writing team give the U of A athletic director for his poor decision making and extremely poor personnel decisions, for example, the head football coach (s) and the basketball coach. My lord, when is enough, enough.

The president of the university needs to start at the top, clean house starting with the incompetent athletic director and develop his own team.

Craig Miller

Oro Valley

