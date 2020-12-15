Letter: Re: the Dec. 13. article “Jonathan Hoffman: Prop. 208 an example of bad ballot box legislation”

I was disappointed to read about Jonathan Hoffman’s criticisms about Prop 208 and propositions as a whole. He believes that taxes should only be handled by our legislature, not through propositions. He is missing the purpose of propositions- they are to provide a check and balance to our legislature. A majority of us are not happy how our state government has handled appropriations to our education system. Yes, this was a small majority; however, this demonstrates that our elected officials are not representing the values of the people. You claim most of us should do our day-to-day jobs and leave governing to our legislature. We did, and we didn’t like what we saw. If our legislatures had put more time and investment into education, we wouldn’t have to be doing their jobs for them.
Jackie Rindone
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
