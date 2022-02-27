Letter: Re: the Dec. 13. article “Letters to the Editor: Dec. 13: Inflation, vaccine mandates, COVID home test kit, Trump, public figures”

As a retired Arizona educator, serving 35 years, I am appalled by the demolition of our public schools.
Voters time and again have voted to fund our public schools. Now a group of anti-education legislators think they know more about education than parents and professionals. Arizona continues to expand vouchers, turning over our tax money, hundreds of millions of dollars a year, to private schools and for-profit charter schools that have no oversight in how they spend our tax dollars.
A study by Scholaroo.com, a research group, ranked Arizona at the very bottom, #50, for student/teacher ratio; #49, for teacher’s salary; #49 for graduation rate; and #48, for spending per pupil.
What company would move to a state with the worst public school system in the nation?
Tell your legislators "vote no" to more vouchers or Arizona will be #1 in the country for uneducated populace.
Rachel Rulmyr Ed.D. Retired Educator
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.