 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Dec. 13. article “Letters to the Editor: Dec. 13: Inflation, vaccine mandates, COVID home test kit, Trump, public figures”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Dec. 13. article “Letters to the Editor: Dec. 13: Inflation, vaccine mandates, COVID home test kit, Trump, public figures”

  • Comments

As a retired Arizona educator, serving 35 years, I am appalled by the demolition of our public schools.

Voters time and again have voted to fund our public schools. Now a group of anti-education legislators think they know more about education than parents and professionals. Arizona continues to expand vouchers, turning over our tax money, hundreds of millions of dollars a year, to private schools and for-profit charter schools that have no oversight in how they spend our tax dollars.

A study by Scholaroo.com, a research group, ranked Arizona at the very bottom, #50, for student/teacher ratio; #49, for teacher’s salary; #49 for graduation rate; and #48, for spending per pupil.

What company would move to a state with the worst public school system in the nation?

Tell your legislators "vote no" to more vouchers or Arizona will be #1 in the country for uneducated populace.

Rachel Rulmyr Ed.D. Retired Educator

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News