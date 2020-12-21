Letter: Re: the Dec. 14. article “Tucson Opinion: Chanukah empowers us to bring light, hope — even during a pandemic”

I would respectfully suggest to Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin, and the Tucson/US Jewish Community, that they support the following in their celebration of Chanukah. A core commandments of Judaism: "Love your neighbor as yourself" (Leviticus 19:18):
We can begin to effectively neutralize the animosity within the Muslim Community with a recognition of the historic character of Palestine as representing the common heritage of Christian, Jews, and Muslims; that the United States rejects claims for the completely autonomous political and cultural development of any one religious/cultural group in Palestine; that Christians, Jews, and Muslims have a cooperative, co-equal, semi-autonomous share in the political and cultural development of Palestine.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
