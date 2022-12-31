 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the Dec. 16. article “Judge asks pointed questions about Finchem's election lawsuit”

Oro Valley embarrassment Tim Finchem's lawyers were properly criticized by a federal judge and they as well as the attorneys for gubernatorial failure Lake and AG candidate Hamaden (who might prevail on a statutory recount) should all be sanctioned for he frivolous lawsuits they have filed challenging election results. While Democrat challenges to the 2000 election and the equally frivolous "Russiagate" and Stacy Abrams all prove this is not a Republican-Democrat issue, it takes money-grubbing attorneys to file lawsuits over elections, and this has gone too far.

John Johnson

Foothills

