Letter: Re: the Dec. 16. article “Letters to the Editor: Dec. 16: GOP and COVID, Critical Race Theory, gas prices, Fox News”
Re: the Dec. 13 letter "Unemployment rate is a joke."

I couldn't help but laugh at the letter writers comments regarding President Biden's inability to read anything without the help of a teleprompter. Trump never mastered the correct use of the teleprompter, and stared at it while he read verbatim what was on it. She also inferred that Biden lied when he mentioned the "great economy" and failed to link the unemployment rate and the jobs numbers. Trump couldn't convey a complete sentence without lying, and continues lying to the public today. She also says that the "Build Back Better" plan would add 2 trillion dollars to our debt, and yet fails to mention Trump's huge tax cut for the corporations and the rich which added 2 trillion dollars to our debt, which she probably profited from. In Trump's term there was nothing that was directed to help the poor and disenfranchised in our country, but it seems that Biden, although far from perfect, is attempting to correct the last 4 years.

Pamela Heskett

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

