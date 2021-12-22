Letter: Re: the Dec. 16. article “Panel's redistricting plan, if approved, gives GOP edge in control of Legislature”

I am politically an Independent - Party Not Designated - Arizonan. After seeing the mess that Democrats are making of governing in Washington in Washington and elsewhere - a mess based on their fiscal irresponsibility and identity politics, plus surrendering Afghanistan to the Taliban - I am pleased to read that the Independent Redistricting Commission may give our State's Republicans a small advantage.
I do NOT want to see an all-Democrat Board of Supervisors in Pima County, where I live, and I deplore the all-Democrat Tucson City Council, both of which have the effect of suppressing Republican votes and views.
Dr. James Stewart
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.