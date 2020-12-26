 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Dec. 17. article “Letters to the Editor”
Mr. Tim Robertson's letter was well - written and I understand his frustration!

I am a proud teacher and am very fortunate to be part of the World's greatest profession! I have continued to receive a paycheck since March when everything turned "upside down." Since August, my superintendant and two administrators have allowed myself and several faculty members work at school. Some of my students attended in person and I work with them often. We all wear PPE and follow safety precautions. I feel very safe!

Scott Thompson, Teacher

East side

