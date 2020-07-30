You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Dec. 18. article “Arizona bill would make theft of American flag a mandatory felony”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Dec. 18. article “Arizona bill would make theft of American flag a mandatory felony”

I have a question that no one seems to want to touch. Why do we scream about the American Flag and it's desecration when, we have American Flag underwear (eeww nasty), swimsuits, sweatbands, beer and soda cups, bras, toilet paper, bandannas that we blow our noses in. I could go on but I am sure you get where I am going on this. This a discussion we really should have. Also do we throw the flag in the garbage when it is tattered like we throw away the sweatband. Our hypocrisy seems to know no bounds.

Thank you for taking the time to read this,

Stella Bowman

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News