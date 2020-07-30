Letter: Re: the Dec. 18. article “Arizona bill would make theft of American flag a mandatory felony”

I have a question that no one seems to want to touch. Why do we scream about the American Flag and it's desecration when, we have American Flag underwear (eeww nasty), swimsuits, sweatbands, beer and soda cups, bras, toilet paper, bandannas that we blow our noses in. I could go on but I am sure you get where I am going on this. This a discussion we really should have. Also do we throw the flag in the garbage when it is tattered like we throw away the sweatband. Our hypocrisy seems to know no bounds.
Thank you for taking the time to read this,
Stella Bowman
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
