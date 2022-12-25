Letter: Re: the Dec. 2. article “U of A halts admissions for musical theater program”

As a parent of a UofA Musical Theatre senior, I am appalled at the unwillingness of the administration to fight for a classic art form with a thriving community. While film and television are, indeed, on the rise, they need not cast a withering shadow on something that brings so much joy to so many. Should every subject taught at the university be supported only by the "employment picture," as Mr. Pope puts it? Is UofA to set its standards to those of a trade school? Shall we question whether Psychology has enough jobs? English Lit? Journalism? Each of these has real value to society beyond the job market, as does Musical Theatre. Why, when faced with budget challenges, is the first response to get out the axe? I have heard nothing about any sort of attempt to enlist outside aid, except in Mr. Pope's leaked letter, in which he essentially claims that such efforts would be futile. Really? Did anyone even entertain the idea for a hot minute?