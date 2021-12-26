 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Letter: Re: the Dec. 20. article “Letters to the Editor: Dec. 20: abortions and guns, jailing people who reject subpoenas, Biggs and Gosar need to go”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Dec. 20. article “Letters to the Editor: Dec. 20: abortions and guns, jailing people who reject subpoenas, Biggs and Gosar need to go”

  • Comments

Having recently moved to Arizona, I carefully followed the 2021 Republican led AZ Legislative session, and was disturbed to find that Republican legislators are weak, feckless and irresponsible.

WEAK: In both the House and Senate legislators are pawns of ALEC, a corporate funded bill mill whose goals are to defund public education and push through voter suppression bills.

FECKLESS: Republican legislators did not even know what was in the ALEC bills. I witnessed that first-hand watching committee meetings.

IRRESPONSIBLE: Republican legislators illegally stuffed ALEC bills into the flat tax bill, and wasted thousands of taxpayers’ dollars trying to discredit AZ’s election integrity.

Worse yet, they used their razor-thin majority status to block beneficial bills, and debate on controversial bills. Do Republican legislators read, follow the will of the voters, care about health care, the water crisis, and public education? No! Republican legislators are only committed to staying in power and spreading divisive hate speech and misinformation. Arizona deserves better. Vote out extremist Republican legislators in 2022.

Tina Whitley

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News