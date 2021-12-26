Letter: Re: the Dec. 20. article “Letters to the Editor: Dec. 20: abortions and guns, jailing people who reject subpoenas, Biggs and Gosar need to go”

Having recently moved to Arizona, I carefully followed the 2021 Republican led AZ Legislative session, and was disturbed to find that Republican legislators are weak, feckless and irresponsible.
WEAK: In both the House and Senate legislators are pawns of ALEC, a corporate funded bill mill whose goals are to defund public education and push through voter suppression bills.
FECKLESS: Republican legislators did not even know what was in the ALEC bills. I witnessed that first-hand watching committee meetings.
IRRESPONSIBLE: Republican legislators illegally stuffed ALEC bills into the flat tax bill, and wasted thousands of taxpayers’ dollars trying to discredit AZ’s election integrity.
Worse yet, they used their razor-thin majority status to block beneficial bills, and debate on controversial bills. Do Republican legislators read, follow the will of the voters, care about health care, the water crisis, and public education? No! Republican legislators are only committed to staying in power and spreading divisive hate speech and misinformation. Arizona deserves better. Vote out extremist Republican legislators in 2022.
Tina Whitley
Northeast side