 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Dec. 22. article “Antoine Cason: I can bring pride, wins back to Arizona Wildcats as UA's new head coach”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Dec. 22. article “Antoine Cason: I can bring pride, wins back to Arizona Wildcats as UA's new head coach”

Give him the job. With his background and commitment, he is the only one I believe cares about UofA.

Alice long wildcat!

Bill Evans

Bill Evans

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News