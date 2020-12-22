Letter: Re: the Dec. 22. article “Antoine Cason: I can bring pride, wins back to Arizona Wildcats as UA's new head coach” Bill Evans, East side Dec 22, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Give him the job. With his background and commitment, he is the only one I believe cares about UofA.Alice long wildcat!Bill EvansBill EvansEast sideDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. View Comments Tags Letter East Side Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe for just 23¢ per week Support quality journalism Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps No more surveys blocking articles Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story +2 Arizona Wildcats football Antoine Cason: I can bring pride, wins back to Arizona Wildcats as UA's new head coach Updated 4 min ago Antoine Cason, a former first-round pick and Thorpe Award Winner, wants to be the head coach of the Arizona Wildcats. Comments may be used in print.