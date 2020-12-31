Letter: Re: the Dec. 26. article “Arizona official: Show kindness to ease virus burdens”

COVID-19 deaths on Christmas Day = 21. There really is no reason for this that I can wrap my head around. Perhaps our stores need to start offering sign up time in order to shop or visit businesses. Let's think about how Italy looked at the beginning of this pandemic. There were no beds available. Not enough staff or supplies to care for everyone. People were lying on the floor in hallways dying. And no one was able to help them. The U.S. has become so infected, some states are reviewing plans to ration care. Rationing care means who would have the best option to survive and who would not. I personally want to continue my obligation to St. Joseph's Hospital and their Patient Family Advisory Council. Think about our healthcare and hospital workers. They need support. Stay home if you can. If not, KEEP YOUR DISTANCE, CLEAN YOUR HANDS OFTEN, and WEAR A MASK! Save a life. It might be yours.
Joyce Harrison
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.