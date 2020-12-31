 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Dec. 29. article “Arizona raises vaccination priority for those at least 75 years old”
I'm 79 years old. How do I get my covid vaccination? How will I be notified based on some State list, or do I just keep calling someplace for an appointment?

richard buchroeder

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

