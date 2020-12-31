Letter: Re: the Dec. 29. article “Arizona raises vaccination priority for those at least 75 years old” richard buchroeder, East side Dec 31, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I'm 79 years old. How do I get my covid vaccination? How will I be notified based on some State list, or do I just keep calling someplace for an appointment?richard buchroederEast sideDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. View Comments Tags Letter East Side Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe for just 23¢ per week Support quality journalism Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps No more surveys blocking articles Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Arizona and Regional News Arizona raises vaccination priority for those at least 75 years old Updated 35 min ago Arizona is now following the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that 75 and older should be moved into the second tier for getting the vaccine. Comments may be used in print.