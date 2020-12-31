Letter: Re: the Dec. 30. article “Bid to recall Gov. Ducey over handling of pandemic falls short of signatures”

I agree ducey needs to go he is letting people die him and doctor crispt he has done nothing to stop this movie theaters open gyms open come on now restaurants should only have out side orders to go arizonia is one of the worst states for the virus but we have a govornor who does nothing just letting people die he should go to prison for the way he is handling this virus I dont no how he could sleep at night when he has let so many people die he needs to go
Glenda Cook
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.