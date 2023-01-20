 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the Dec. 30. article “Letter: The Border”

Governor Ducey misappropriated state funds. The state approved funds to erect a border security barrier, but tens of millions have been spent on transporting, placing, and then removing shipping containers which do not constitute border security barriers. Additionally, the Ducey administration bypassed the normal process of seeking bids when selecting a contractor. The governor then hired a private attorney with state funds, also an inappropriate use of state funds. There is no proof that the shipping containers stopped any migrants from illegally crossing, as admitted by a Ducey spokesperson who is quoted as saying, “We don't know what we stopped.'' Regretfully, Arizona will still be paying the bills for Ducey’s inappropriate behavior for years to come.

Regina O'Hare

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

