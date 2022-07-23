Letter: Re: the Dec. 31. article “”

Previous elections were about "It's the economy, Stupid". Now, "It's the democracy" is most important. With a democracy that represents the will of the people, our government can respond effectively to our economic, as well as environmental, health, safety and security needs.

But Republicans are passing laws in Red States that enable them to reverse the outcome of future elections even if they don't win a majority of votes. Unresponsive to the will of the people, they will serve only their own desires for power and ideology, instead of fixing our economy.

We've seen this already as Republican-appointed Supreme Court Justices removed women's rights to privacy and bodily autonomy - forcing unwanted births. SCOTUS also prohibited states from regulating gun use to prevent mass murders.

Electing Democrats will stop Republican subversion of our power to choose government leaders who can protect our democracy, restore our rights and fix the economy.

Bruce Joffe

South Tucson