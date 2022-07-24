Letter: Re: the Dec. 31. article “”

Shouldn't the least we expect from our elected officials be that they will honor and obey their oaths of office and be truthful? If the honesty and integrity of elected officials have become rare commodities, shouldn't they be championed when demonstrated rather than censured? Rusty Bowers told the truth about being pressured to overturn the will of the people of Arizona and, for that, he has been censured by his own political party. The action of Arizona's Republican Party is obscene and a terrible lesson for them to give.