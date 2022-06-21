Letter: Re: the Dec. 31. article “”

As a parent , I was excited to hear about Arizona on Track. But after contacting multiple camps, I learned that my Autistic child, despite being an Arizona resident, was not eligible for the AZ on Track camps in our area because of his disability. I know it that it requires extra staff, training, and money to educate and care for a child like mine, who needs a lot of support. But why couldn't some portion of the $100 million dollars in federal money that Gov. Ducey allocated to the AZ on Track program have gone to fund camp services for kids with disabilities? It seems unfair to completely exclude kids with severe disabilities, especially because ESY programs in our district only run for a few hours each week, and aren't intended to help kids catch up or learn new skills. I worry that the AZ on Track program leaders assume that there is no "track" for kids like mine.