Letter: Re: the Dec. 31. article “”

I have read many articles on climate change during my studies in international relations at the University of Arizona. Climate change was a major topic in many of my classes. For the most part, they all say the same thing. Climate change mitigation must happen now and each individual must do their part. All of that is true. It is a tricky subject. The US can take great strides in reducing our carbon footprint. But without the largest country's like China and India taking greater measures, the 1.7c goal will never be achieved. The developed world is making great strides while others are severely lacking in their efforts. If others don't follow suit, what exactly would be the motivation for individuals to comply? Personally, it gives me great satisfaction to know that I am doing my part.

Michael Foglietta

Northwest side

Catch the latest in Opinion

