Letter: Re: the Dec. 31. article “”

I have been cleaning a road in Tucson for the last 10 years called Adopt-A-Roadway. Its free and you get a wonderful sign on your road at each end. I have dedicated my sign to my parents.

I clean four miles every other month. I normally pick up four bags of trash. It makes me feel great every time I clean the road knowing I’m doing something great for my community. Also having my parents name on the road sign is pretty darn cool.

Instead of using tax dollars we need more people in our community to Adopt more roads. I consistently see signs that are available to adopt.

Here is a question why do we have so many terrible people littering and how can we prevent it?

As I’m cleaning the road someone will litter. I have even had to complain to trash companies. I constantly see trash flying out of trash trucks.

Let’s keep Tucson Clean and Beautiful.

Lisa High

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

