Letter: Re: the Dec. 5. article “Letter: Supporting Governor Ducey”
Tim Stellar in his 12/5/20 opinion piece quoted university of az covid team and 8 chief medical officers from AZ hospitals issuing a dire warning that there will be a catastrophe on a scale of the worst natural disaster the state has ever experienced by end of december if Ducey doesnt issue "statewide shelter in place order,closing all indoor dining and bars, and issue financial relief for those affected." The state has $360 million in CARES act funding and $975 million in rainy day funds and Stellar rightfully called on Gov. Ducey to release money to help those affected by shutdowns .

For this wise advice, he was called a leftist by Dr. Stewart. I personally remained stunned by the breath of the covid virus and appalled by people who refuse to follow public health protocols to protect their community and consider their "freedoms" more important than the safety of their fellow man. Stellar is completely correct in calling out Ducey, one of many GOP enablers of Trump.

M Orenstein, MD

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

