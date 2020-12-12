Letter: Re: the Dec. 6. article “Letters to the Editor”

Great letters in Saturday's Star! I especially commend Mr. Helentjaris for his observation we citizens aren't entitled to be "stupidly irresponsible". But I would like to address Dr. Stewart's missive on conservative thought. While I agree with the goals of limited government, lower taxes and maximum economic freedom, I believe the current Republican approach is misguided. Just not paying for public goods like roads and schools is not the long term route to lower taxes. Excellent roads and schools lead to a robust economy, which leads to lower taxes. More education, not less, prevents abortions and makes for better individual decisions, so less government is required. Obvious example - if everyone had masked up early on shutdowns might not have been necessary.
Dave Bertagnoli
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!